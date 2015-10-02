Calendar » Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament

October 2, 2015 from 10:00am - 10:00pm

Calendar Listing - Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament

Who: The Teacher’s Fund, a local nonprofit assisting Santa Barbara County teachers.

What: The 5th annual Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party.

When: Friday, Oct. 2, Registration at 10 a.m., tournament at noon, followed by cocktail party at 5 p.m.

Where: Glen Annie Golf Course, 405 Glen Annie Road in Santa Barbara.

Why: To raise money to support teachers’ non-funded classroom needs.

Contact: Wayne Natale, Tournament Chair, at (805) 686-7454 or [email protected]

The 5th annual Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament and Cocktail Party is scheduled for 10 a.m., with the cocktail party starting at 5 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 2 at Glen Annie Golf Course, located at 405 Glen Annie Road in Santa Barbara. In addition to the tournament, there will be contests, a silent auction, and plenty of food and drink. All money raised from the tournament is earmarked for The Teacher’s Fund to help Santa Barbara County teachers purchase supplies, materials, equipment, and special projects for their classrooms. This year's sponsors so far are: Cox Media, Santa Barbara Foundation, Prospect Mortgage, Coastal Copy, Heritage Oaks Bank, On Q Financial, Union Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, Banc of California, First American Title, Chicago Title Company, Fidelity Title Company, Haaland Diving Inc., Adrienne Schuele Real Estate, Marborg Industries and Movegeen. To learn about participating in the tournament or sponsorship opportunities, contact the Event Chair, Wayne Natale at: 805-686 7454 or [email protected]

###

The Teacher’s Fund was started in 2002 by Renee Grubb and Ed Edick, co-owners of Village Properties. The nonprofit exists solely to raise funds for teachers in Santa Barbara area schools for supplies and outside classroom activities not covered by school funding. To date, The Teacher’s Fund has given over $1 million to local teachers. For more information on The Teacher’s Fund, visit Teachersfund.org or call(805) 637-6816.