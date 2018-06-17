Calendar » Teacher’s Fund Golf Tournament

October 7, 2016 from 10:00am - 8:00pm

When: Golf Tournament from 10 AM to 5 PM with Party Extravaganza from 5 PM to 8 PM on Friday, October 7, 2016

Info: Co-Chair, Leanne Wood, 805-284-7177; Co-Chair, Kim Hardy, 805-453-2343

A Golf Tournament and Party Extravaganza to raise money for the Teacher’s Fund. The Teacher’s Fund was created by Village Properties co-owners Renee Grubb and Ed Edick in 2002 as a way to deepen their commitment and give back to the community they serve. The purpose of the nonprofit is to raise money for Santa Barbara area teachers so they may enrich the classroom experience with added supplies, materials, and equipment in addition to outside classroom activities not covered by school funds. To date, more than $1.5 million has been donated to Santa Barbara County elementary, middle, and high school teachers in both public and private schools.