Teaching in/from Freedom: Supporting Undocumented Students in Times of Terror Lorgia García-Peña

October 25, 2018 from 6:00 PM - 7:00PM

These times of terror and repression have brought forth new challenges for teaching, particularly for those teaching in fields that intersect with race and immigration. How do we teach for/in freedom? How do we create spaces that protect our most vulnerable students while allowing for critical engagement and interventions? Sharing lessons from her work with Freedom University, Dr. García-Peña hopes to pose some practical questions for the future of our teaching and our learning that can contrast the climate of terror and fear lived in our country (and the world). Dr. Lorgia Garcia-Peña is Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures and of History and Literature at Harvard University. In 2003, she co-founded Freedom University, a “modern day freedom school” in Atlanta that provides tuition-free education, college application and scholarship assistance, and social movement leadership training to undocumented students banned from public higher education by Georgia state laws.