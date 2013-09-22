Calendar » Team Stephanie Bone Marrow Drive

September 22, 2013 from 11:00 A.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Join Team Stephanie in saving lives by registering to be a bone marrow donor! It’s free for you and takes only a few minutes!

Last June, Stephanie was diagnosed with an advanced stage of an aggressive form of Leukemia. Her only hope to survive this deadly disease was an immediate bone marrow transplant. Her incredible family and friends and the amazing members of Team In Training Santa Barbara rallied together to support her and her family.

Now, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her successful transplant in October, more than 60 people have come together to form TEAM STEPHANIE to raise funds for research and patient services.

For more information, please contact the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at:

Phone 805.884.1883 Email [email protected]

