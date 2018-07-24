Wednesday, July 25 , 2018, 3:29 am | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Tech Tasting!

July 24, 2018 from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Join the Santa Barbara Public Library at Municipal Winery for another fun-filled Summer Reading event for adults! Come choose adventure and sample some of the awesome tech that the Library has to offer, like virtual reality and cubelets.

Tech paired with food paired with wine!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Public Library System, Municipal Winemakers
  • Starts: July 24, 2018 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Municipal Winemakers, 22 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/434209747093440/
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara Public Library System, Municipal Winemakers
 
 
 