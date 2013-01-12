Calendar » TECHBREW Multi-Dimensional MEGA MIXER W/B4NEPTUNE CONCERT @ THE CHUMASH CASINO

January 12, 2013 from 7:00PM - 11:00PM

CENTRAL COAST TECHBREW Multi-Dimensional MEGA MIXER EVENT PRESENTS A SPECIAL B4NEPTUNE [email protected] THE CHUMASH CASINO AND WILL CELEBRATE SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, NEW PERSPECTIVES ON RENEWABLE ENERGY AND HIGHLIGHT THE NEW CALIFORNIA SPACE ENTERPRISE CENTER PROJECT IN DEVELOPMENT SATURDAY JANUARY 12, 2013 Inspiring Concert, Fascinating Presentations, Special Matchmaking are Some of the Elements of this Charitable and Uplifting Occasion.