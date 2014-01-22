Calendar » Technology Based Joint Replacement - The Cutting Edge

January 22, 2014 from 6:00pm - 7:15pm

Join for a discussion with William Gallivan, Jr. MD of Santa Barbara Orthopedics Specialists on the high-tech world of robotics and technology-based applications now being applied in Total Knee Replacement Surgery. Learn about the Rapid Knee Recovery Technique and what the future holds for joint replacement procedures.

Sponsored by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Rob Rosenberry Physical Therapy.

Please RSVP to (805) 688-5000.