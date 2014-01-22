Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Technology Based Joint Replacement - The Cutting Edge

January 22, 2014 from 6:00pm - 7:15pm

Join for a discussion with William Gallivan, Jr. MD of Santa Barbara Orthopedics Specialists on the high-tech world of robotics and technology-based applications now being applied in Total Knee Replacement Surgery. Learn about the Rapid Knee Recovery Technique and what the future holds for joint replacement procedures.

Sponsored by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Rob Rosenberry Physical Therapy.

Please RSVP to (805) 688-5000.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Rob Rosenberry Physical Therapy
  • Starts: January 22, 2014 6:00pm - 7:15pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Rob Rosenberry Physical Therapy - 320 Alisal Road, Solvang, CA 93463
  • Sponsors: Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, Rob Rosenberry Physical Therapy
 
 
 