Calendar » Tecolote Booksigning with Energetic Healer, Gloria Kaye

September 18, 2015 from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Healing demonstration, lecture, and book signing by energetic healer, Gloria Kaye, PhD. Gloria shares amazing stories of healing and teaches readers how they can use energetic healing methods to help their friends and families in her new book, Healer’s Hands, Healer’s Heart. http://www.drglorakaye.com