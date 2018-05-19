Calendar » Ted Gostin to Present at the SB Genealogical Society Meeting.

May 19, 2018 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

Ted Gostin will present, “Emigration Records: Tracking Immigrants from the Other Side” at the SB County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, May 19th, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street.



U.S. immigration records of the 19th century are often not very informative, and emigration records – those documenting someone leaving Europe – can often provide more information. This lecture reviews and illustrates a number of different types of emigration records, including emigration passenger lists; convict transport records; permissions to emigrate; police registrations; and passports and passport applications, and compare the information they contain to that in U.S. passenger lists.



Mr. Gostin has been conducting genealogical research since 1980 and has worked as a full-time professional genealogist since 1994. He has twice been President of the Jewish Genealogical Society, Los Angeles, and has taught genealogy for several adult schools and university extension programs. He has been an organizer and featured speaker at national genealogical seminars and conferences and lectures widely on Jewish genealogy, Southern California resources and naturalization and immigration records.



Ted Gostin is the owner of Generations Press publishing company and he was featured on the original UK version of Who Do You Think You Are? He is very active in the international Jewish genealogical community and maintains contact with genealogists throughout the world.



Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for New Member & Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Jewish Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Scandinavian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, and DNA. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00 am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society website (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438