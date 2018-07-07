Calendar » Ted Nash: Compositions for a Summer Night

July 7, 2018 from 6 pm - 7:00 pm

As part of a two-week stay as SBMA artist in residence and during a four-day workshop, Grammy award winning musician and composer, Ted Nash shared insight and experience with a selection of local students and fellow musicians. Continuing in the vein of his album "Portrait in Seven Shades," in which he responded to MoMA masterpieces, the workshop focused on using improvisation to guide the composition process, and was inspired by works from the exhibition, "Summer Nocturne," currently on view. The workshop culminates in this free evening performance.