October 2, 2014 from 11:00am - 2:00pm

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Gold Ribbon Luncheon

Four Seasons Resort, The Biltmore Santa Barbara, California

Monte Vista Lawn

Thursday, October 2, 2014

11 am to 2 pm

Garden Party Attire

Complimentary Valet Parking Provided



Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is the only non-profit which provides both financial and emotional support to families that have a child with cancer in the Tri-Counties. Our services benefit families of children diagnosed with cancer before age 18 and services continue until the age of 21.



The Gold Ribbon Luncheon concludes our 2nd Annual Gold Ribbon Campaign held in recognition of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September. The Campaign seeks to generate awareness about pediatric cancer and how it affects families; bring attention to the critical role TBCF plays in supporting Tri-County families that have a child experiencing cancer; and raise $200,000 to support TBCF’s emotional and financial support programs.



Tickets are $150 and available online at teddybearcancerfoundation.org. Sponsorships are also available as well as tribute ad space in the event program. For further information please call Bryan Kerner at 805.563.4723 or email [email protected]