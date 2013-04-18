Calendar » Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation presents Saks & The City VI

April 18, 2013 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

A remarkable event where the Santa Barbara community comes together and raises much needed funds for an imperative cause – children with cancer. This much anticipated annual event offers up a special night to go out and be spoiled with mini-makeovers from Saks Fifth Avenue artists, massages from SB's finest masseuses, delectable hors d’oeuvres from local restaurants, signature cocktails, music, and a one-of-a kind live auction; all while shopping for the latest must have designer brands!