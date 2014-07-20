Calendar » Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s 3rd Annual Sangria Soiree

July 20, 2014 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation invites you to join us for an afternoon of sangria, paella, tapas, tequila tasting, silent auction, live music and flamenco performances at our 3rd Annual Sangria Soiree!

Sunday, July 20, 2014

The Villa at Sunstone Winery

Santa Ynez, CA

4 pm to 7 pm

Individual Ticket: $80. | Couples Ticket: $150.

VIP Individual Ticket: $150 | VIP Couples Ticket: $275.

Sponsorships Available!

Complimentary Valet Parking Provided

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties.

To donate an auction item or for more information please contact:

Bryan Kerner

Development Director

Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

(805) 563-4723