Calendar » Tedeschi Trucks Band

October 30, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3104 or (805) 893-3535

Grammy-winning Electric Blues/Rock Band

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Thurs, Oct 30, 8:00 p.m., Arlington Theatre

“Equal parts Stax and Muscle Shoals without dilution of either.” Rolling Stone



The 11-piece tour-de-force band led by husband-wife team Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, has proven itself as one of the hottest, most uplifting acts on the road today. Formed in 2010 when Derek (The Allman Brothers Band) and Susan decided to set aside their successful solo careers, Tedeschi Trucks Band has since been touring the globe, accruing fans and accolades along the way – including a Best Blues Album Grammy for Revelator, its debut release. Fronted by Trucks’ signature slide guitar and Tedeschi’s honey-to-husk voice, TTB delivers a hearty, roots-rich musical mix with the power to renew faith in live music.