TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND WITH SHARON STONE AND THE DAP KINGS AT THE SANTA BARBARA BOWL
June 7, 2015 from 6pm - 10 pm
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals are reuniting for their first tour in seven years. Today, the band announced the first leg of their tour, which will make a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, September 19 at 6:00 PM.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: June 7, 2015 6pm - 10 pm
- Price: $45-75
- Location: Santa Barbara Bowl
- Website: https://sbbowl.com/