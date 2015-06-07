Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 8:03 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND WITH SHARON STONE AND THE DAP KINGS AT THE SANTA BARBARA BOWL

June 7, 2015 from 5:30 PM - 10 pm

Rolling across America on a sizzling summer run, Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Wheels of Soul” Tour brings the Grammy-winning,11-piece blues-rock dynamo together with soul sensation Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, and acclaimed guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, for 20 not-be-missed appearances, including at stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sunday, June 7 at 5:30 PM. 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: June 7, 2015 5:30 PM - 10 pm
  • Price: $44-75
  • Location: Santa Barbara Bowl
  • Website: https://sbbowl.com/
 
 
 