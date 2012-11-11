Calendar » TEDx American Riviera

November 11, 2012 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

9 am- 6:30 pm; (Main Program) 6:30 pm- 10:00 pm In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. Our event is called TEDxAmericanRiviera, where x = independently organized TED event. At our TEDxAmericanRiviera event, TEDTalks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Speakers will present ideas throughout the day Purchase tickets for the speakers and after-party at http://tedxamericanriviera.com