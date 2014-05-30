Teen Insiders Project Release Party and Film Screening
May 30, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday, May 30, 2014, 7 - 8 pm
Teen Insiders Project Release Party and Film Screening
Join the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s Teen Insiders Project (TIP) for the release of their zine and the premier of a documentary that captures their epic journey through the landscapes of contemporary art.
ADMISSION IS FREE
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 30, 2014 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) 653 Paseo Nuevo Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org