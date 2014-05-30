Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:37 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Teen Insiders Project Release Party and Film Screening

May 30, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Friday, May 30, 2014, 7 - 8 pm

Teen Insiders Project Release Party and Film Screening

Join the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s Teen Insiders Project (TIP) for the release of their zine and the premier of a documentary that captures their epic journey through the landscapes of contemporary art.

ADMISSION IS FREE

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 30, 2014 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) 653 Paseo Nuevo Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org
 
 
 