Friday, May 30, 2014, 7 - 8 pm

Teen Insiders Project Release Party and Film Screening

Join the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara’s Teen Insiders Project (TIP) for the release of their zine and the premier of a documentary that captures their epic journey through the landscapes of contemporary art.

ADMISSION IS FREE