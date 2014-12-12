Calendar » Teen Star® Holiday Showcase

December 12, 2014 from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Teen Star Santa Barbara presents its first ever Teen Star Holiday Showcase. During this festive evening at beautiful Bacara, five 2014 Teen Star finalists will share their musical talents, performing holiday songs that celebrate the spirit of the season. $10 for students, $15 for adults. Proceeds benefit Santa Barbara County schools’ performing arts programs.