TELE-TALK: DIG
May 12, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm
While investigating the murder of a young female archaeologist, FBI Special Agent Peter Connelly (Jason Isaacs) uncovers a conspiracy 2,000 years in the making.
Join us for a screening of the pilot episode of Dig and a discussion with show co-creator/producer/writer and UCSB Alum Tim Kring and co-creator/producer/writer/director Gideon Raff.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 12, 2016 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: Free with reservation
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/tele-talk-dig