Calendar » TELE-TALK: DIG

May 12, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

While investigating the murder of a young female archaeologist, FBI Special Agent Peter Connelly (Jason Isaacs) uncovers a conspiracy 2,000 years in the making.

Join us for a screening of the pilot episode of Dig and a discussion with show co-creator/producer/writer and UCSB Alum Tim Kring and co-creator/producer/writer/director Gideon Raff.