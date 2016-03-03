Calendar » TELE-TALK: DYING TO CROSS: IMMIGRATION AND SPANISH-LANGUAGE TELEVISION

March 3, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Muriendo por Cruzar (Dying to Cross) is an Emmy Award-winning investigation into the deaths by dehydration of undocumented immigrants in Brooks County, Texas as they traverse inhospitable terrains in order to avoid a Border Patrol checkpoint 70 miles north of the border. In this Telemundo Network documentary we hear the harrowing stories of immigrants and their families, as well as the forensic specialists working to identify their remains and the ranchers and understaffed law enforcement officers on whose territory they trespass searching for a better life.

Q&A with Executive Producer Marisa Venegas and Professors Inés Casillas and Cristina Venegas.