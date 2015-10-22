Calendar » Tele-Talk: OUTLANDER with TONI GRAPHIA

October 22, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Pollock Theater is proud to present a very special screening of the Starz series Outlander, Episode "The Devil's Mark," followed by a Q&A with UCSB alum and Executive Producer/Writer Toni Graphia.

Smartly written and lushly shot, Outlander follows the journeys of a British Army nurse who, while on a second honeymoon in Scotland after World War II, finds herself transported to 1743, where her personal and political loyalties are tested amid the Jacobite uprising. Concerning Outlander's distinctive qualities, The New Yorker critic Emily Nussbaum writes, "The female perspective is a welcome change, particularly in a cable landscape that finds every possible excuse for a middle-aged male detective to interrogate a teen-age stripper in her dressing room. But the show is more than tit for tat: It's sheer pleasure, no guilt allowed."