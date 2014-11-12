Calendar » Telegraph Quartet

November 12, 2014 from 7:30 pm

Out of 48 competing ensembles from around the world, the Telegraph Quartet recently won the coveted Grand Prize of the 2014 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the Gold Medal in the Senior String Division. Their program includes Haydn’s String Quartet Op. 74, No. 1, Henry Cowell’s String Quartet No. 4 “United” and String Quartet K. 465 “Dissonance” by Mozart.

Mary Craig Auditorium

$18 SBMA Members/$22 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

