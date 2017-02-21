Calendar » Telegraph Quartet

February 21, 2017 from 7:30 pm

The Telegraph Quartet was formed in 2013 and is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Members have performed across the U.S. and abroad, held faculty positions at San Diego State University and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Pre-College Division, and coached chamber music at festivals such as Yellow Barn’s Young Artist Program, among others. Out of 48 competing ensembles from across the nation and around the world, the Telegraph Quartet recently won the coveted Grand Prize of the 2014 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the Gold Medal in the Senior String Division. Their program includes Haydn’s Op. 33 No. 3 “The Bird,” selections from Dvořák's Cypresses, and Schumann’s Quartet No. 3.

Mary Craig Auditorium

$20 SBMA Members/$25 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.