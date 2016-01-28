Calendar » TELETALK: A CONVERSATION WITH DAVID GERROLD, WRITER OF STAR TREK “THE TROUBLE WITH TRIBBLES”

January 28, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for an evening of conversation and clips with David Gerrold, influential contemporary sci-fi writer and creator of genre-defining works such as the enduringly popular Star Trek episode, "The Trouble With Tribbles." The discussion will examine Gerrold's career across many media platforms to provide unique and valuable insights into the evolution and changing nature of the genre. Gerrold will be interviewed by Word Farm Director Joe Palladino.

This event is sponsored by the Department of Film and Media Studies, The Carsey-Wolf Center, Scott Frank, and Rick Rosen.

The event is free, but a reservation is recommended in order to guarantee a seat.