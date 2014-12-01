Calendar » TELEtalk: AMERICAN HORROR STORY

December 1, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

American Horror Story is an anthology series that centers on different characters and locations, including a haunted house, an insane asylum, a witch coven, and a freak show.

Join us for an episode screening (TBA), followed by a Q&A with executive producer, Dante Di Loreto