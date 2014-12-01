TELEtalk: AMERICAN HORROR STORY
December 1, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm
American Horror Story is an anthology series that centers on different characters and locations, including a haunted house, an insane asylum, a witch coven, and a freak show.
Join us for an episode screening (TBA), followed by a Q&A with executive producer, Dante Di Loreto
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Pollock
- Starts: December 1, 2014 7:00pm - 9:30pm
- Price: Students: $5/Community: $10
- Location: Pollock Theater, UCSB
- Website: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/teletalk-american-horror-story