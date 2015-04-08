Calendar » TELETALK: ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

April 8, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Special screening of the Golden Globe and Emmy nominated Netflix Original Series Orange is the New Black, based on the true story of a woman sentenced to fifteen months in prison after being convicted of transporting a suitcase full of drug money to her former girlfriend--an international drug smuggler. Reunited in prison, the two women re-examine their relationship and learn to co-exist with their fellow prisoners. (Based on Piper Kerman's memoir, Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women's Prison.)

We will screen Episode 6 from Season 2 ("You Also Have a Pizza"), followed by a Q&A with the director, Allison Anders (UCSB Film & Media Studies Faculty Member). Moderated by Cynthia Felando (UCSB Film & Media Studies Faculty Member). Post-screening reception will be held in the Michael Douglas Lobby.

TELEtalk examines historical and contemporary television across all platforms. It is presented by the Carsey-Wolf Center. This event is co-sponsored by UCSB Reads, a program of UCSB Library; the Resource Center for Sexual & Gender Diversity; and the Department of Film and Media Studies.

Reserve tickets here: http://www.carseywolf.ucsb.edu/pollock/events/teletalk-orange-new-black