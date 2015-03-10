Calendar » TELEtalk: Transparent

March 10, 2015 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Transparent is a Golden Globe winning, Amazon Studios original series revolving around a Los Angeles family with serious boundary issues and their lives following the discovery that their Father, Mort (Golden Globe winner Jeffrey Tambor) is transgender. After one secret is revealed, their past and future begin to spill out.

Join us for a screening of Episode 6 (The Wilderness) and Episode 8 (Best New Girl) . There will be a post screening Q&A with Producer, Rick Rosenthal.

TELEtalk examines historical and contemporary television across all platforms.