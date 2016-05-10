Calendar » Temple Grandin

May 10, 2016 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Perhaps the most accomplished and well-known adult with autism in the world, Temple Grandin, Ph.D., has been named one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” and was the subject of the multi-award-winning HBO biopic Temple Grandin. Though she was labeled “weird” in her youth, Grandin found a mentor who recognized her interests and abilities. She later developed her talents into a successful career as a livestock-handling equipment designer and is a professor of Animal Science at Colorado State University with more than 400 scholarly articles to her name. Grandin is an outspoken proponent of autism awareness and the best-selling author of several books, including Emergence: Labeled Autistic, The Way I See It and Animals Make Us Human.



