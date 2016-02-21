Calendar » Temporary/Contemporary by Weslie Ching

February 21, 2016 from 11:00am

Santa Barbara-based artist Weslie Ching presents a site-specific dance work* as part of the exhibition Shift, Stretch, Expand: Everyday Transformations atMCASB Satellite @ Hotel Indigo. The piece unfolds in various areas of the hotel—a setting, similar to that of a train station, airport, office building, and museum, in which people who have no relationship to each other, other than their temporary location, are together. Ching’s performance explores the sense of anonymity, rootlessness, restlessness, time dilation or contraction, and identity shifting an individual can experience in transitional environments.FREE ADMISSION.

Temporary/Contemporary will be performed three times:

February 21, 2016 at 11 am

June 26, 2016 at 2 pm

October 7, 2016 at 6 pm

*This event marks MCASB's ongoing commitment to performance via our On Edge Performance Art Series and is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.