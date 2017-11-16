Calendar » Ten Fe: Sage, Stage and Artivist Bills with Felicia ‘Fe’ Montes

November 16, 2017 from 7:30PM

A Xicana Indigena platica and performance journey with and by Felicia 'Fe' Montes from Red Diaper Baby to Holistic Artivist Brujx. From the page to the stage, academy to abuelita knowledge, her ways to hierbaes. A performance prayer braiding poetry, floetry, flor y canto and spiritual ARTivism. Join Felicia Montes, founding director of Mujeres de Maiz, for an evening of Spoken Word at 7:30 PM at El Centro, 629 Coronel Place, Santa Barbara. As parking is limited, carpool and public transportation is encouraged. Fe is hosting a creative writing workshop earlier in the day, details on back of calendar.