Calendar » Tesla Hosts Coastal Self Defense Academy’s Third Annual Fundraiser

April 29, 2018 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

Tesla Hosts Coastal Self Defense Academy’s Third Annual Fundraiser



Tesla Hosts Coastal Self Defense Academy’s Third Annual Fundraiser Drive on Sunday, April 29th at 4:00 pm at The Tesla Showroom, 400 Hitchcock Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.



Can you imagine yourself sitting behind the wheel of one of the most exciting and innovative cars ever to reach the market? Come celebrate and support Coastal Self Defense Academy at the beautiful and exciting Tesla Showroom.



Refreshments (Wine, Beer, Appetizers), live music, and an auction with amazing items such as $300 themed gift baskets (staycations, activity baskets and more), 24 hour Tesla lease, as well as drive/ride opportunities to try out the Tesla for yourself.



All of the funds raised at this event will help to provide direct support to our CSDA empowering programs for the most vulnerable members of our community who are often targeted by predators, criminals, abusers, and bullies. CSDA programs are presently provided for no cost to the participants to the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, UCP Work Assoc. (people suffering from Cerebral Palsy), Jodi House for Brain Injury Recovery, Girls Inc of Carpinteria (their Eureka! Summer Program at UCSB),

Senior Living Facilities in town and the S.B. School District At Risk Teens.



RSVP ASAP as over 100 are expected to attend.



Tickets are only $25 which goes to support CSDA programs.



Coastal Self Defense Academy (501(c)(3)



Contact:

Teri Coffee McDuffie

[email protected]

805-252-9099



Distributed by: Glenn Avolio, 805-886-5438, [email protected]