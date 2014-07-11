TGIF (Thank Goodness Its Friday Mixer)
Join EDC for one of the most pleasant happy hours in town with local wines, beer from New Belgium Brewing Company, hors d’ oeuvres, a raffle and live music provided by some of Santa Barbara’s finest musicians! Hosted by EDC, this is the perfect opportunity to hear from representatives of EDC and other non-profit organizations in the tri-county region about our work in protecting the local environment.
Cost: $15, includes 2 drinks, hors d’ oeuvres & live music
Contact: Jennifer Brown [email protected], 963-1622
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Angel Pacheco
- Starts: July 11, 2014 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: $15
- Location: EDC Courtyard, 906 Garden Street, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.edcnet.org/news/upcoming_events/tgif.html