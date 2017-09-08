Calendar » TGIF (Thank Goodness It’s Friday Mixer)

September 8, 2017 from 5:30PM - 7:30PM

For more than 18 years, EDC’s tgif! events have been a staple of the south central coast’s summer season. Known as one of the best happy hours in Santa Barbara, tgif! features live music, local wines, tasty hors ‘d oeuvres, and great raffle prizes. Join the fun in the great company of regional nonprofit and environmental organizations and hear about our work in protecting the local environment.

Cost: $15, includes 2 drinks, hors d’ oeuvres & live music

Location: EDC Courtyard, 906 Garden Street, Santa Barbara

