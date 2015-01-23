Calendar » Tha Langston Hughes Project

January 23, 2015 from 5:00pm

Race. A four-letter word. The greatest social divide in American life, a half-century ago and today. How do Americans see race now? After eras framed by words like “multicultural” and “post-racial,” do we see each other any more clearly? From the dream of integration to the reality of colorization, Jeff Chang examines the cultural history of the idea of racial progress. Jeff Chang is Executive Director of Stanford's Institute for Diversity in the Arts and author of Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A History of the Hip-Hop Generation.