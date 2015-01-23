Calendar » Tha Langston Hughes Project

January 23, 2015 from 8:00pm

The Langston Hughes Project is a multimedia concert performance of Langston Hughes's kaleidoscopic jazz poem suite. Ask Your Mama is a twelve-part epic poem in verse and music that served as Hughes’ social commentary on the struggle for freedom and equality among Africans and African Americans in the 1960s. This multimedia presentation includes spoken word, jazz quartet and videography chronicling the Harlem Renaissance and drawing musical cues from blues and Dixieland, gospel songs, boogie woogie, bebop, “cha cha” and Afro-Cuban mambo music, Jewish liturgy, West Indian calypso, and African drumming.