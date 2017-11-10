Calendar » Thank You For Your Service at The Granada Theatre

November 10, 2017 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

To commemorate Veterans Day in Santa Barbara, The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement is pleased to partner with the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation to screen Thank You For Your Service, the second installment of the “Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin” Film Series, on Friday, November 10, 2017 at 7:00pm. Thank You For Your Service is an American documentary that focuses on the real life stories of U.S. soldiers’ struggles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as they adjust to everyday life away from conflict. The documentary features, among others, William Rodriguez, a Santa Barbara native, who shares his struggles in returning from war. The evening will also feature a Q & A with Conklin, John Blankenship of the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation, Director and Producer Tom Donahue and Producer Ilan Arboleda. Tickets are $10 or $20 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office – please click here to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. The Granada Theatre is pleased to welcome any veteran or active military personnel attending in uniform free admission to the film.