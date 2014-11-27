Calendar » Thanksgiving Champagne Brunch Buffet at Bacara

November 27, 2014 from 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Champagne Brunch Buffet at Bacara Ballroom Terrace

November 27, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy Executive Chef David Reardon’s extensive Champagne buffet featuring roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, assorted shellfish and sushi, prime rib, California Wine Country salads, decadent desserts, and more. $85 for adults, $25 for children 12 and under.