Thanksgiving Day Pumpkin Smash
November 23, 2017 from 10:00 AM - 3:30 PM
Animal lovers are encouraged to get the kids out of the house this Thanksgiving and come to the Zoo for a smashin’ good time! Watch as the elephants, gorillas, and other Zoo animals play and interact with pumpkins.
Cost: free with Zoo admission.
The Zoo closes early today, at 3:30 p.m.
