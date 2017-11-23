Calendar » Thanksgiving Day Pumpkin Smash

November 23, 2017 from 10:00 AM - 3:30 PM

Animal lovers are encouraged to get the kids out of the house this Thanksgiving and come to the Zoo for a smashin’ good time! Watch as the elephants, gorillas, and other Zoo animals play and interact with pumpkins.

Cost: free with Zoo admission.

The Zoo closes early today, at 3:30 p.m.