Thanksgiving Day Service

November 27, 2014 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Come and celebrate Thanksgiving Day and hear testimonies of healing gratitude. It will happen at a special service tomorrow, Thursday, November 27th, at 10:00 a.m. at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Santa Barbara, California. Children and adults will hear the Presidential

Proclamation, testimonies of healing by those relying on the teachings of Christ Jesus, readings from the King James Bible, and correlative passages from Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, by Mary Baker Eddy. Free child care will also be available.