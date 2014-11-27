Thanksgiving Day Service
Come and celebrate Thanksgiving Day and hear testimonies of healing gratitude. It will happen at a special service tomorrow, Thursday, November 27th, at 10:00 a.m. at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Santa Barbara, California. Children and adults will hear the Presidential
Proclamation, testimonies of healing by those relying on the teachings of Christ Jesus, readings from the King James Bible, and correlative passages from Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, by Mary Baker Eddy. Free child care will also be available.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: First Church of Christ, Scientist, Santa Barbara, CA
- Starts: November 27, 2014 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Price: Free
- Location: 120 E. Valerio Street, Santa Barbara - between Garden & Santa Barbara Streets
