Thanksgiving Mass - Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
Come join our community worship on Thanksgiving morning, as a way to give thanks for our many blessings. The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes embraces spirituality, diversity, and celebration. We are rooted in the values of compassion, peace, justice and inclusion. All are welcome at the communion table. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love who serve this community are two of the approximately 70 ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests in the United States.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes and St. Anthony's Catholic Community
- Starts: November 22, 2012 9:30am - 10:30am
- Price: No Charge
- Location: 2101 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
