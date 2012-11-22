Calendar » Thanksgiving Mass - Catholic Church of the Beatitudes

November 22, 2012 from 9:30am - 10:30am

Come join our community worship on Thanksgiving morning, as a way to give thanks for our many blessings. The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes embraces spirituality, diversity, and celebration. We are rooted in the values of compassion, peace, justice and inclusion. All are welcome at the communion table. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love who serve this community are two of the approximately 70 ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests in the United States.