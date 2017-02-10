Calendar » The 15th Annual Conscious Life Expo Returns - Feb. 10-13, 2017

February 10, 2017 from 3:00pm - 10:00pm

Experience the life-changing, world-shifting wisdom of an amazing gathering of international visionaries at the 15th Annual Los Angeles Conscious Life Expo Feb. 10-12, 2017 (Post Conference: Feb. 13). We are bringing together a fantastic, eclectic, expansive community of speakers, exhibitors, musicians, filmmakers, authors, artists, researchers and visionaries, dynamically converging for a 4-day explosion of collective consciousness to explore paradigm-shifting advancements in health, science, spirituality and vitality.

Come to the party!

Multiple exhibit halls! A vast array of workshops, lectures, panels and special events with thought changers, transformational leaders, Permaculture Plaza, Programa Hispano, Live Music, Conscious Life Film Festival, Rapid Networking, Organic Food.

Advance Early Bird discounted tickets available online! Tickets also on sale at the door.

Livestream Available: www.consciouslifeexpo.com

Expo line: 1-800-367-5777

LAX Hilton-5711 W. Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Can't attend the 2017 Annual Conscious Life Expo?

Livestreaming access with Early Bird pricing now!

Tune in 'live' or post Expo to hear Keynotes, Panels, Programa Hispano,

Permaculture Plaza & workshops.

Click: http://www.consciouslifestream.com/register.html)