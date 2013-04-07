Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Fair and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

THE 2013 WILDLIFE SANCTUARY AWARDS & SILENT AUCTION - SBWCN

April 7, 2013 from 12:00 noon

The Wildlife Sanctuary Awards are presented to a few individuals whose generous donation of time, energy, and finances have made a difference in our community, our sanctuary. THIS YEARS HONOREES: The Garden Club: CALM Women's Fund of Santa Barbara

 

Event Details

 
 
 