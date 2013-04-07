THE 2013 WILDLIFE SANCTUARY AWARDS & SILENT AUCTION - SBWCN
April 7, 2013 from 12:00 noon
The Wildlife Sanctuary Awards are presented to a few individuals whose generous donation of time, energy, and finances have made a difference in our community, our sanctuary. THIS YEARS HONOREES: The Garden Club: CALM Women's Fund of Santa Barbara
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBWCN
- Starts: April 7, 2013 12:00 noon
- Price: See Website
- Location: THE FOUR SEASONS BILTMORE, SANTA BARBARA, CA
- Website: http://sbwcnweb.wix.com/sanctuaryawards