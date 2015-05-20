Calendar » The 2015 Arthur N. Rupe Debate

May 20, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3167 or (805) 893-3535

The 2015 Arthur N. Rupe Debate

The Use of Genetically Modified Organisms in Food

Wed, May 20, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Community Partner: Orfalea Foundation

Moderator: Paul Voosen

Participants: Dr. Pamela C. Ronald and Dr. Angelika Hilbeck



A key factor in discussions about how best to feed the world’s growing population and address global environmental challenges, the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) remains a contested and often misunderstood topic. Dr. Pamela C. Ronald and Dr. Angelika Hilbeck will engage in a scientifically informed debate about the use of GMOs. Ronald is professor in the department of plant pathology and the Genome Center at the University of California, Davis. She is co-author of Tomorrow’s Table: Organic Farming, Genetics and the Future of Food. Hilbeck is a senior scientific researcher in the Institute of Integrative Biology at the

Swiss Federal University and co-founder of the European Network of Scientists for Social and Environmental Responsibility. The moderator is Paul Voosen, a senior reporter for The Chronicle of Higher Education.



Presented by the College of Letters & Science at UC Santa Barbara and made possible by an endowment from the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation. Co-presented with the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, as part of its event series The Anthropocene: Views from the Humanities.