Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 2:49 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

The 2015 Supreme Court Year

August 15, 2015 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm

Political Science professor, Martin Adamian, will assess the recent Supreme Court year, giving an overview of the issues facing the Court, followed by details of the most significant cases. [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
  • Starts: August 15, 2015 2:30pm - 4:30pm
  • Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
  • Location: Theater, Valle Verde Retirement Ctr., 900 Calle de los Amigos, SBgos
  • Sponsors: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
 
 
 