The 2015 Supreme Court Year
August 15, 2015 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Political Science professor, Martin Adamian, will assess the recent Supreme Court year, giving an overview of the issues facing the Court, followed by details of the most significant cases. [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist Society of Santa Barbara
- Starts: August 15, 2015 2:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
- Location: Theater, Valle Verde Retirement Ctr., 900 Calle de los Amigos, SBgos
