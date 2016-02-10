Calendar » THE 2016 DIANA AND SIMON RAAB WRITER-IN-RESIDENCE: Mary Karr

February 10, 2016 from 7:00pm

Mary Karr (The Liars’ Club, The Art of Memoir)

Wednesday, February 10 / 7:00 PM

UCSB Corwin Pavilion

FREE

This year’s Diana and Simon Raab Writer-in-Residence is best-selling memoirist, poet and essayist Mary Karr. Her most recent publication,The Art of Memoir, features excerpts from her favorite memoirs and anecdotes from fellow writers’ experiences. The Art of Memoir breaks down the key elements of great literary memoir and expands our concepts of memory and identity, illuminating the cathartic power of reflecting on the past.

Karr is the author of the memoirs The Liars’ Club, Cherry and Lit, and the poetry collections Sinners Welcome, Viper Rum, The Devil’s Tourand Abacus. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Poetry, and Parnassus. She is the recipient of prizes from PEN and Best American Poetry, and she has won Pushcart Prizes both for poetry and for essays. Her grants and fellowships include the Whiting Writer’s Award and a Radcliffe Bunting Fellowship, as well as grants from the NEA and the Guggenheim Foundation. Karr is the Jesse Truesdell Peck Professor of English Literature at Syracuse University.

Courtesy of Chaucer’s Books, copies of Karr’s books will be available for purchase and signing.

Sponsored by the Diana and Simon Raab Writer-in-Residence Program, created to bring distinguished practitioners of the craft of writing to the UCSB community. Co-presented by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center and the Writing Program.