Calendar » THE 2018 DIANA AND SIMON RAAB WRITER-IN-RESIDENCE: HELEN MACDONALD

March 7, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

This year’s Diana and Simon Raab Writer-in-Residence is acclaimed naturalist and writer Helen Macdonald. She is the author of three books, including Shaler’s Fish (2001), Falcon (2006), and H is for Hawk (2014), winner of the Samuel Johnson Prize for non-fiction, the Costa Book Award, and the Prix du Meilleur Livre Étranger. Her work includes poetry, naturalist non-fiction about birds, and memoir. She is a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine.

In addition to her work as a writer, Macdonald has contributed to various film and television programs, most notably the 2017 documentary “H is for Hawk: The Next Chapter” for PBS Nature, the film “10 X Murmuration,” made in collaboration with filmmaker Sarah Wood for the 2015 Brighton Festival, and the BBC Four documentary series, “Birds Britannia.” She is also an Affiliated Research Scholar in the Department of History and Philosophy of Science at Cambridge University.

Books will be available for signing after the talk.

Sponsored by the Diana and Simon Raab Writer-in- Residence Program, created to bring distinguished practitioners of the craft of writing to the UCSB community. Co-presented by the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center and the Writing Program.