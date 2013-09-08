Calendar » The 32nd Annual Taste of the Town

September 8, 2013 from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Now in its 32nd year, Taste of the Town is the original tasting event in Santa Barbara. Over 1,000 guests attend for an afternoon of wine tasting, great food, and live entertainment. Forty of Santa Barbara’s finest restaurants and forty superb wineries donate their delectable tasting specialties to the event – all to benefit the vital work of the Arthritis Foundation.