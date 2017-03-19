Friday, March 23 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

The 33rd Annual Anacapa School Auction

March 19, 2017 from 12:30pm - 5:00pm

Anacapa in an Octopus’s Garden

Sunday, March 19, 2017   •   12:30-5:00pm
On campus   •   814 Santa Barbara Street

Join us for an afternoon of great food, friendly companionship, and fabulous shopping.

Click Here to Purchase Tickets Online

Anacapa School’s annual auction is a fun-filled event for the whole family.  Held under a big tent on our charming downtown campus, this annual parent-sponsored fund-raiser brings the community together for a delicious lunch, a silent auction of affordable goods and services, and a spirited live auction of higher-end items.  Proceeds benefit programs and scholarships for Anacapa students in grades 7-12.

This year’s auction will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2017 from 12:30 – 5:00pm.

 

Event Details

 
 
 