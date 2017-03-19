Calendar » The 33rd Annual Anacapa School Auction

March 19, 2017 from 12:30pm - 5:00pm

Anacapa in an Octopus’s Garden

Sunday, March 19, 2017 • 12:30-5:00pm

On campus • 814 Santa Barbara Street

Join us for an afternoon of great food, friendly companionship, and fabulous shopping.

Anacapa School’s annual auction is a fun-filled event for the whole family. Held under a big tent on our charming downtown campus, this annual parent-sponsored fund-raiser brings the community together for a delicious lunch, a silent auction of affordable goods and services, and a spirited live auction of higher-end items. Proceeds benefit programs and scholarships for Anacapa students in grades 7-12.

