The 33rd Annual Anacapa School Auction
Anacapa in an Octopus’s Garden
Sunday, March 19, 2017 • 12:30-5:00pm
On campus • 814 Santa Barbara Street
Join us for an afternoon of great food, friendly companionship, and fabulous shopping.
Click Here to Purchase Tickets Online
Anacapa School’s annual auction is a fun-filled event for the whole family. Held under a big tent on our charming downtown campus, this annual parent-sponsored fund-raiser brings the community together for a delicious lunch, a silent auction of affordable goods and services, and a spirited live auction of higher-end items. Proceeds benefit programs and scholarships for Anacapa students in grades 7-12.
This year’s auction will take place on Sunday, March 19, 2017 from 12:30 – 5:00pm.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: BrittanyRagan
- Starts: March 19, 2017 12:30pm - 5:00pm
- Price: $45
- Location: The Anacapa School - 814 Santa Barbara Street
- Website: https://anacapaschool.ejoinme.org/MyPages/AnacapainanOctopussGarden/tabid/840363/Default.aspx