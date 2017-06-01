Calendar » The 3 Jewels - Buddha, Dharma, Sangha

June 1, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

The 3 Jewels - Buddha, Dharma, Sangha

As sources of reliable guidance and protection in times of confusion and personal strife, Buddha, Dharma and Sangha represent the 3 cornerstones of the modern spiritual path.

• Buddha is the universal principle of the teacher and source of timeless wisdom.

• Dharma is the universal principle of the teaching and the practical tools for awakening and

transformation.

• Sangha is the universal principle of the conscious community and the social infrastructure

providing needed support an inspiration.

Join us for this three part series on finding the precious and rare conditions to awaken your heart and mind, and liberate your life. Donations are appreciated.

3 Thursdays: June 1, 15, and 29 7-9 PM

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.